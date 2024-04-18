Asia markets trade lower tracking Wall Street's losses; Japan inflation numbers watched

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were all lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street's losses overnight and giving up gains from the previous day.

Traders will also be watching chip stocks, after Taiwanese chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp beat first quarter revenue and profit expectations on Thursday.

Japan released March inflation data, with the headline inflation rate coming in at 2.7%, down from the 2.8% seen in February.

The core inflation rate — which strips out fresh food prices — stood at 2.6%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 1.88% after the inflation reading, while the broad based Topix fell 1.3%.

South Korea's Kospi was 1.8% lower after leading gains in Asia on Thursday, while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 1.34%

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was nearly 1% lower.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,355, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 16,385.87.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indexes ended mixed, with the S&P 500 posting five straight days of losses, its longest losing streak since last October. The broad index lost 0.22%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.52%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.06%, closing just above its flatline for 2024.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

— Amala Balakrishner

S&P 500 'modestly oversold,' says Strategas

The recent stock selloff has led to a rise in some oversold signals, according to Chris Verrone, Strategas head of technical and macro research.

Around 30% is currently trading above its 50-day moving average, close to the 20% range "worth targeting in uptrends," he wrote in a Thursday note.

"Yesterday's pop in put/call ratios + the recent increase in "short" S&P ETF volumes have caught our eye as price action begins to affect behavior," Verrone said.

To be sure, market leadership is ultimately more important, he noted. Utilities have notably started to pick up even as rates have risen, which Verrone believes is worth keeping an eye on.

"The more important question on our mind is what character does leadership assume on any bounce and whether the pro-cyclical tone that has been so dominant for much of the last 6 months can resume? Discretionary vs. Staples has consolidated but is borderline oversold… important for this to respond affirmatively over coming weeks," said Verrone.

— Hakyung Kim

Inflation will remain elevated above the Fed's 2% target, MRB Partners says

Wall Street could be mistaken in its hope that a recent uptick in inflation is an irregularity as opposed to a longer and more worrying trend, according to MRB Partners.

"The prevailing consensus is that inflation's recent pickup is an anomaly, and that inflation will return to its low pre-pandemic run-rate ahead," the firm wrote on Wednesday. "The last three CPI reports support MRB's view that the consensus is mistaken."

Instead, inflation will likely run at a 3% to 4% clip, according to MRB. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumptions expenditures index, will also "reaccelerate later in the year," the firm notes.

"Unlike the Fed and the consensus, we believe that ultimately economic growth matters greatly for inflation," the independent research firm said.

— Brian Evans

Mining stocks rise ahead of the Bitcoin halving

Bitcoin mining stocks rose on Thursday ahead of the imminent "halving" event, which will cut their main stream of revenue in half and is estimated to take place in the next couple of days.

Marathon Digital rose 7%, Riot Platforms gained more than 4% and Iris Energy was up 8%. CleanSpark, which is one of the only miners still up for the year, rallied 13%.

Many of the publicly listed miners have been preparing for it by making big purchase orders for new mining equipment or increasing their electricity capacity and growing their hash rates. Nevertheless, uncertainty ahead of the halving has pressured mining stocks, most of which are down double digits for the year.

While most of the public cryptocurrency miners are positioned to survive the supply shock of the Bitcoin halving, JPMorgan has named its top picks. For more details, read the full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel