The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake shook the area of Corona Wednesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the quake was recorded to be magnitude 4.3, 48 miles from downtown Los Angeles.
"Firefighters from all 106 fire stations provide a complete survey of 407 sq miles in greater LA to ensure safety," LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott said.
This is a developing story.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.