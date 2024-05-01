Earthquakes

Preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake rattles Corona

The quake was reported at 1:49 p.m.

By Helen Jeong

KNBC

The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake shook the area of Corona Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the quake was recorded to be magnitude 4.3, 48 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

"Firefighters from all 106 fire stations provide a complete survey of 407 sq miles in greater LA to ensure safety," LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott said.

This is a developing story.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us