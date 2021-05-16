Asia-Pacific Shares Rise as Investors Await China Economic Data Releases

A slew of Chinese economic data, including the country's industrial production and retail sales for April, is expected to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Investors also monitored the price of bitcoin after Tesla CEO Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange Sunday that the electric vehicle maker sold or may sell the rest of its holdings in the cryptocurrency.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade as investors await the release of Chinese economic data.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.38% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.62%. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.36% higher.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.37%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.17% higher.

Looking ahead, a slew of Chinese economic data, including the country's industrial production and retail sales for April, is expected to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Currencies and oil

Meanwhile, investors also monitored the price of bitcoin after Tesla CEO Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange Sunday that the electric vehicle maker sold or may sell the rest of its holdings in the cryptocurrency.

The price of bitcoin was at $46,276.64, as of 8:04 p.m. ET, according to data from Coin Metrics.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.285 after a recent decline from above 90.8.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.43 per dollar, having weakened last week from levels below 109 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7773, following last week's decline from levels above $0.78.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.16% to $68.82 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.12% to $65.45 per barrel.

Here's a look at what's on tap: