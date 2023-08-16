‘Barbie' star Margot Robbie has made $50 million from success of $1 billion film: report

This Barbie is making bank.

The runaway success of "Barbie" at the worldwide box office has resulted in a massive payday for producer and star Margot Robbie.

The 33-year-old actor has reportedly taken home $50 million in salary and box office bonuses, according to a report in Variety which cited three sources with knowledge of her deal.

"Barbie" recently became the 51st film to sell more than $1 billion worth of tickets at the global box office, and this week surpassed 2008's "The Dark Knight" as the highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The 10-digit payday, which includes her reported $12.5 million upfront rate, would be one of the biggest ever received by an actress. It puts her within striking distance of Sandra Bullock, who hauled in a reported $70 million for 2014's "Gravity."

And her pay is expected to grow as "Barbie" continues to perform well at the box office. It brought in more than $30 million in its fourth weekend and is on pace to be the highest-grossing movie of the year.

But Robbie still has a ways to go to take the crown for biggest Hollywood payday ever. That title belongs to Tom Cruise, who reportedly received over $100 million following the massive success of last year's "Top Gun: Maverick," which earned roughly $1.5 billion at the box office.

Robbie has come a long way since she first started acting. Last month, she revealed that her mom helped keep her afloat by borrowing against her home.

"She'd take money out of the house mortgage and lend me money," Robbie told CBS Sunday Morning. "So I always knew, 'Oh, I've gotta pay that back.'"

Robbie said that she kept careful track of everything her mom lent her by writing it down on a piece of paper.

"And one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely," she said. "I was like, 'Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't exist anymore.'"

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.