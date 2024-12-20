Bitcoin falls 9%, dropping below $93,000 as sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin fell sharply on Friday amid broader caution in risk assets.

Bitcoin traded at around $92,808.07 at 6:57 a.m. ET on Friday, down around 9% from 24 hours before where it was priced above $102,000, according to Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin fell sharply on Friday amid broader investor caution toward risk assets.

Bitcoin traded at around $92,808.07 at 6:57 a.m. ET on Friday, down around 9% from 24 hours before where it was priced above $102,000, according to Coin Metrics.

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high above $108,000 just this week, but has since sold off aggressively.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Federal Reserve rattled markets in recent days, as it signaled fewer interest rate cuts next year. Equity markets took a hit, filtering through to crypto assets.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.