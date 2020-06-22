91 freeway

CHP Arrests Driver of Minivan Captured on Video With a Motorcycle Wedged Under Its Front End

Witnesses captured stunning video of the Honda Odyssey speeding on the 91 Freeway. Hours later, the driver contacted the CHP in a bizarre chain of events that led to his arrest.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver of a minivan was arrested after witnesses captured video of the van speeding on a Southern California freeway with a motorcycle stuck in its front end.

Sparks can be seen flying from the Honda Odyssey in the video captured by a passenger in another car on the 91 Freeway. Someone can be heard telling another person to call 911.

The minivan driver struck the Honda CBR on the freeway Friday night in Corona and sped away with the motorcycle partially lodged under its front bumper, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

CORONA 32 mins ago

Bizarre Video Captures Minivan With Motorcycle Stuck Under Front End

MTV 1 hour ago

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged' Guitar Sells for Sky-High $6 Million

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and treated for injuries at a hospital. 

The minivan was found abandoned in a field after crashing into a fence. The motorcycle was dislodged after the driver exited the 91 Freeway at McKinley Street. 

The driver ran away in a nearby wash. He was arrested after he tried later Friday night to report the van stolen, but then later admitted he was behind the wheel, the CHP said. 

This article tagged under:

91 freewayCORONAMotorcycles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us