CHP Arrests Driver of Minivan Captured on Video With a Motorcycle Wedged Under Its Front End

The driver of a minivan was arrested after witnesses captured video of the van speeding on a Southern California freeway with a motorcycle stuck in its front end.

Sparks can be seen flying from the Honda Odyssey in the video captured by a passenger in another car on the 91 Freeway. Someone can be heard telling another person to call 911.

The minivan driver struck the Honda CBR on the freeway Friday night in Corona and sped away with the motorcycle partially lodged under its front bumper, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and treated for injuries at a hospital.

The minivan was found abandoned in a field after crashing into a fence. The motorcycle was dislodged after the driver exited the 91 Freeway at McKinley Street.

The driver ran away in a nearby wash. He was arrested after he tried later Friday night to report the van stolen, but then later admitted he was behind the wheel, the CHP said.