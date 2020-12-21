Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

British Airways Agrees to Require Negative Coronavirus Tests Before New York Flights, Cuomo Says

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's asked Delta, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to ensure travelers test negative for the coronavirus before flying to the U.S.
  • More than two dozen countries have restricted travel from the U.K. because of a highly contagious strain of the virus there.

British Airways will require travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before boarding flights bound for New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, as officials grapple with a highly contagious new strain of Covid-19 that's spreading in the U.K.

Cuomo said at a press briefing that he also asked Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic to abide by the same requirements.

Money Report

personal finance 2 hours ago

Congress Proposes $10 Billion in Relief for the Child-Care Industry, But Advocates Say It's Only a ‘Down Payment'

Business 38 mins ago

Disney's Legendary Studio Head Moves on as Shift to Streaming Gains Momentum

"We are aware of what the Governor has said and will work with his office to understand the exact details the State of New York is seeking with respect to flights from the United Kingdom," said a Delta spokesman. Virgin and British Airways didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than two dozen countries have cut off flights or restricted access from individuals traveling from Britain because of the new strain of the virus.

U.S. and foreign carriers have already cut much of their international service because of Covid-19 and travel restrictions. Since March, for example, the U.S. has barred most foreigners who have been in the European Union or Britain from entering the country.

This week there are 122 flights between the U.K. and the U.S., down from 752 last year, according to flight data provider OAG.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessairlines
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us