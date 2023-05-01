CNBC Daily Open: JPMorgan Rides to the Rescue

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

Markets were remarkably quiet following the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. Investors are waiting for the Fed meeting and Apple's earnings.

What you need to know today

JPMorgan Chase won an auction for First Republic Bank after U.S. regulators took possession of First Republic Monday. JPMorgan will get all of First Republic's $92 billion in deposits, $173 billion in loans and $30 billion in securities — for the price of about $10.6 billion, paid to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

That seemed like a good deal to investors: JPMorgan shares rose 2.1% yesterday. U.S. lawmakers, too, approved of the sale, calling it a successful public-private collaboration.

First Republic was the third bank to fall in the U.S., after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon thinks the bleeding in banks has been staunched. "There may be another smaller [bank failure], but this pretty much resolves them all," Dimon said. "This part of the crisis is over."

The U.S. commercial property sector, however, might be next to face a crisis, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Munger told the Financial Times banks are holding on to "bad loans" because "a lot of real estate isn't so good any more."

U.S. markets dipped Monday following JPMorgan's takeover of First Republic. Europe markets were closed for Labor Day.

PRO Some analysts and bankers believe the First Republic episode should mark the end of forced sales of banks. However, there might still be short-term turbulence on the way for bank stocks and deposits — along with long-term challenges like tighter banking regulations.

The bottom line

Markets were remarkably quiet following the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. The major indexes lost ground, but only marginally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index declined 0.14%, the S&P 500 was essentially unchanged, and the Nasdaq Composite edged lower by 0.11%.

One reason was that First Republic's failure — and takeover by a bigger bank — was not unexpected. An intervention of some sort, in fact, seemed obvious ever since First Republic reported last Monday it had lost 40% of its deposits in the first quarter, while its net interest income dropped 30% year over year. That sort of numbers simply aren't sustainable.

Thus, JPMorgan's takeover of First Republic didn't come as a shock, but as a relief. First Republic was akin to a wound that wouldn't close, creating uncertainty even as the rest of the banking sector tried to recover from the failures of SVB and Signature Bank.

Now, however, "the wall of worry may ease," said Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo in a note to clients. "Resolving FRC should end the 7-week post SVB bank crisis phase."

(Though, to present a contrary perspective, Gary Cohn, former chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC, "This is not the end" for troubles in the banking world.)

Another reason for the hesitation in markets is the Federal Reserve meeting this week. The takeover of First Republic may help to stabilize the health of regional banks, which made investors increase their bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point. And markets dislike making big moves prior to a Fed meeting.

Last, investors are waiting on Apple to report quarterly results on Thursday.

"Apple is going to be crucial," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, who added that "it gives you perspective on global demand. Apple is in so many portfolios in so many different sectors. Obviously, it's extremely important, probably the most important of all the big-tech earnings."

In sum: First Republic's failure and takeover by JPMorgan is a big deal (and good one for the biggest bank in the U.S.!) — but it probably matters more to JPMorgan than to investors keeping an eye on broader market moves.

