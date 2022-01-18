Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Wheels Up Since It's Unprofitable

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Covetrus: "I want you to do that. I actually think this group is so oversold. You know we had Zoetis on last week. I think animal health is here to stay. I don't know if you saw Petco, how bad it's doing. But that that's got a bad balance sheet. I like your company because I like prescription management and pets."

Veeva Systems: "They have decided that Veeva has never done anything right, and yet it's consistently done things right. But it is at 56 times earnings. You're going to have to give it some berth. That means it's going to be able to still go down a little before it gets cheap, and we want cheap."

T-Mobile: "I think [CEO] Mike Sievert is a winner. If I had to start a position in T-Mobile, I probably would start some right here. It does sell at a high multiple, but it's making a ton of money."

Wheels Up: "I like [CEO] Kenny Dichter very much, but I am not recommending SPACs unless they're making money. Last I looked that one is not making a lot of money, and that's the problem."

