Cramer's Lightning Round: Linde Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Switch Inc.: "Data center, red hot. If you understand the company, [insiders who were buying the stock] probably feel like, 'Let's take matters into our own hands and buy the stock.' I think it's a very inexpensive stock. It's the kind of stock that can work."

FS KKR Capital Corp.: "I don't know what they own. I mean, they obviously yield a lot, but that always makes me suspicious, not comfortable. I don't think I've opened what they've got, and I can't tell, so I'm going to say no."

BHP Group Ltd: "The dividend is rather large, given the fact that ... the rest of the cohort is much slower. But I like BHP very much, I think it's a good idea."

Linde PLC: "I was upset that Linde was down so much ... The company had an unbelievable quarter, the business is incredibly strong, industrial gases are a great business. Why the hell the stock is now down so much, I agree with you, I think it's a buy."

Autodesk Inc.: "I think it's wait. We need to see a better quarter. That last quarter disappointed me, I felt like 'wow, is that all you can do?' Let's wait."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Linde PLC.

