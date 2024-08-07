Cramer's Lightning Round: Oneok is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dollar Tree: "The problem with Dollar Tree is that people I think have discovered that the small form is no longer working, they would rather go to Walmart, which is a buy, or Costco if they can afford the membership fee."

Oneok: "I think Oneok is terrific. I would indeed buy more."

Dexcom: "Dexcom had a real bad miss. They still really haven't fully explained why that is...I'd stay away from Dexcom."

CRISPR Therapeutics: "CRISPR I happen to have a sweet spot for...I would be a buyer of CRISPR."

KeyCorp: "Definitely keep Key. Key is very, very strong, a terrific, terrific bank."

