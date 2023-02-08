Cramer's Lightning Round: Vimeo Is Not a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Vimeo Inc: "I can't recommend a stock here that is losing money. So I say, no."
Uranium Energy Corp: "It should be coining money, but it's not. So I say, no."
Vale SA: "Vale is located in Brazil. And [there is] political risk there. I don't take political risk on 'Mad Money.'"
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Hyliion Holdings Corp: "I'm not going to recommend the stocks of companies that are losing fortunes."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC