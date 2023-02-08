Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vimeo Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vimeo Inc: "I can't recommend a stock here that is losing money. So I say, no."

Uranium Energy Corp: "It should be coining money, but it's not. So I say, no."

Vale SA: "Vale is located in Brazil. And [there is] political risk there. I don't take political risk on 'Mad Money.'"

Hyliion Holdings Corp: "I'm not going to recommend the stocks of companies that are losing fortunes."

