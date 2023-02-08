Cramer's Lightning Round: Vimeo Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vimeo Inc: "I can't recommend a stock here that is losing money. So I say, no."

Uranium Energy Corp: "It should be coining money, but it's not. So I say, no."

Vale SA: "Vale is located in Brazil. And [there is] political risk there. I don't take political risk on 'Mad Money.'"

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hyliion Holdings Corp: "I'm not going to recommend the stocks of companies that are losing fortunes."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com