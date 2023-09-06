CrowdStrike CEO talks generative AI, cybersecurity and new ‘virtual security analyst'

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz described how the cybersecurity tech company is using generative AI to create a new tool, Charlotte AI.

The "virtual security assistant" can help automate cybersecurity analysts' work.

George Kurtz, CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, spoke with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday about the company's focus on automation and the use of generative artificial intelligence to launch Charlotte AI, a "virtual security analyst."

"Generative AI is a new type of artificial intelligence, and essentially Charlotte AI is our, is our virtual security analyst," Kurtz said. "And the reason why we're so excited about this is, it isn't just having a conversation with Charlotte, who can provide the collective wisdom of CrowdStrike, but it's actually having Charlotte do something on your behalf."

Kurtz explained that Charlotte AI can help automate the duties of a security operations center (SOC) analyst, or someone who deals with cybersecurity duties on a day-to-day basis. The program is intended to lessen mundane work that analysts perform, turning tasks that may have taken hours into ones that take only minutes, he said.

According to Kurtz, analysts can have conversations with Charlotte AI and ask questions about security threats in the environment, how it applies to their industry, what assets are at risk, how to fix those assets — and even create a report about the situation.

"Not only can we drive automation with our platform," Kurtz said, "but it really is going to take the collective wisdom of CrowdStrike, the 12-plus years being in business, all the threats that we've seen, all the attacks we've stopped, and then make that available to all these analysts to help them make the best decisions and then automate the work for them."

