European markets retreat on prospect of higher for longer rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were slightly lower on Friday as the prospect of higher for longer interest rates emerges from a slew of central bank decisions this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.4% in early trade, with construction and material stocks shedding 1% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

Stock markets have endured a volatile week, and the European blue chip index dropped 1.3% on Thursday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but struck a hawkish tone, signaling that a further hike is on the cards later this year and that rates will likely stay elevated for a prolonged period as the central bank looks to exert sustained downward pressure on inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the top priority is restoring price stability and ensuring that inflation won't rear its head again.

On Thursday, both the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank opted to end their respective runs of interest rate hikes, though both emphasized that there is no room for complacency and that further increases and more sustained higher rates are on the table. Both the Swedish and Norwegian central banks hiked interest rates.

The Bank of Japan on Friday left interest rates unchanged at -0.1%, while maintaining its outlook and yield curve control policy, showing no impetus to end its massive economic stimulus measures.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday, paring earlier losses, while U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open later in the day to round off what has been a bruising week for the major Wall Street indexes.

Data releases in Europe Friday include August retail sales and September purchasing managers' index readings from the U.K.

Biggest movers: Prosus up 4%, ABN Amro down 3%

There was little by way of major individual share price movement on Friday. Dutch investment group Prosus climbed 4% to lead the Stoxx 600 while at the bottom of the index, Dutch bank ABN Amro slipped 3%.

- Elliot Smith

UK retail sales rise 0.4% in August

U.K. retail sales rose 0.4% in August, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, partially recovering from a fall of 1.1% in July.

Food stores sales volumes increased by 1.2% after a fall of 2.6% in July, which was hampered by wet weather, while non-food stores sales rose by 0.6% after July's 1.2% fall.

"Whilst food grew 1.2% in volumes as inflation slows, the cost of living is still having an impact with volumes remaining depressed versus pre-pandemic with sales 4.1% below February 2020," noted Samantha Phillips, partner at McKinsey & Co.

The figures were largely in line with expectations, which will please the Bank of England after its decision to hold interest rates on Thursday, according to Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton investors.

"With inflation coming in below expectations earlier in the week, strong consumer spending would not have been welcome," Birrell said in an email.

"The UK economy appears to in reasonable shape given everything that is being thrown at it and sharp eyes will remain on the data as we monitor the impact of all the interest rate increases we have seen."

- Elliot Smith

Slightly lower open for Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.2% in early trade, with construction and material stocks shedding 0.7% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red. Oil and gas stocks nudged 0.3% higher.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 7 points lower at 7,672, Germany's DAX is set to drop by around 55 points to 15,517 and France's CAC 40 is expected to shed around 32 points to 7,182, according to IG data.

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says these 6 global stocks will benefit from a 'monumental shift' in the chip industry

A "monumental shift" is underway in the semiconductor industry — and a raft of stocks are set to benefit, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

In a Sept. 18 note, they highlighted a transition to "3D 'gate-all-around' architecture," which they said presents a more than $10 billion "cumulative" opportunity for semi-cap original equipment manufacturers by 2030.



The bank named the stocks it likes.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Looking for value stocks? Citi lists over 10 European names — for risk-takers and the cautious

European value stocks are doing better than growth stocks right now, according to Citi analysts.

"We believe European Value still has more to run with its undemanding valuations and upside to a China recovery but investors should remain cautious and consider Quality Value. For those investors [who are] less risk averse, consider Risky Value," the analysts wrote.

They screened for stocks in the two categories.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner