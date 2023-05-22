European Markets Set for Positive Open But There's Still No Deal on U.S. Debt Ceiling

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continue.

On Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a "productive" and "professional" meeting with President Joe Biden on how to raise the debt ceiling, but that the two did not reach a deal. June 1 is seen as the earliest date that the U.S. could default, lending urgency to the discussions.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, while U.S. stock futures were modestly higher.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

CNBC Pro: Asset manager reveals shorts position in these 4 global commercial property stocks

Shares of several global commercial property companies are set to decline further, according to chief investment officer Patrick Armstrong.

Armstrong, who manages equity strategy at wealth manager Plurimi, revealed that he is shorting four global commercial property companies.

"It's an expensive company, in my opinion, that's facing a pretty toxic environment," he said about one of his shorts.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Yellen's latest guidance: 'Highly likely' Treasury will be unable to cover debts in early June

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has just released a new letter to congressional leaders with updated guidance on the earliest date that the U.S. could be at serious risk of a debt default.

The date remains June 1 in the new letter, the same date it's been since the start of May. But the new message contains two key differences from a very similar letter Yellen penned on May 15.

"With an additional week of information now available, I am writing to note that we estimate that it is highly likely that Treasury will no longer be able to satisfy all of the government's obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by earlyJune, and potentially as early as June 1," writes Yellen.

The phrase "highly likely" is new. Last week Yellen wrote that it was merely "likely."

Yellen also removed an entire sentence from last week's letter that said emergency measures Treasury is currently taking could help to push that June deadline out.

"The actual date Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures could be a number of days or weeks later than these estimates," read Yellen's May 15 letter to congressional leaders.

The new letter comes as President Joe Biden is about to meet face to face with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, part of an increasingly urgent effort to reach a bipartisan compromise deal.

— Christina Wilkie

CNBC Pro: Fund manager shares tips on investing sustainably — and generating big returns

Philip Ripman manages the $1 billion Storebrand Global Solutions fund, with a focus on sustainability. But as well as green energy stocks, he also invests in chipmakers, cybersecurity stocks, pharmaceuticals and more.

His strategy appears to have paid off over the long term: his fund ranks top for 10-year annualized returns (15%) on Morningstar's list of global mega-cap equity funds.

Here are three tips on investing sustainably, including how to play the renewables theme, according to Ripman.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points higher at 7,785, Germany's DAX 15 points higher at 16,241, France's CAC 8 points higher at 7,482 and Italy's FTSE MIB 34 points higher at 27,376, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings releases. Data releases include preliminary purchasing managers' index figures for the euro zone in May. The data measures manufacturing and services activity in the bloc.

— Holly Ellyatt