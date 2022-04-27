Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Pricing Has Offset Rising Commodity Costs, Sees Improvement in Second Quarter

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Rebecca Cook | Reuters
  • Commodity prices continued to be a headwind for Ford Motor, CEO Jim Farley told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday, but the company has managed to offset them through its pricing strategy.
  • "We had a couple of really bad commodities that held up our most profitable units and we think that's an area where we have upside in second quarter, second half," Farley said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Commodity prices continued to be a headwind for Ford Motor, CEO Jim Farley told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday, but the company has managed to offset them through its pricing strategy.

"The commodity pressure, the premium freight we're seeing, I mean it's really real. ... The good thing is, our pricing has offset all of that. I believe we're underearning as a company, so we have more costs to do this year, next year, next couple years," Farley said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some of the commodities where Ford has seen higher costs include steel, aluminum, nickel, cobalt and lithium, according to Farley.

"We had a couple of really bad commodities that held up our most profitable units and we think that's an area where we have upside in second quarter, second half," he added.

Farley's comments come as Wall Street fears that higher costs and supply chain snarls will strain General Motors' and Ford's earnings this year.

Money Report

Business 18 mins ago

Hong Kong Residents Are Flocking to Singapore, Snapping Up Rental Homes

Business 41 mins ago

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald Steps Down as Cruise Industry Aims for a Refresh

The chief executive also said that the company plans to take further pricing action, particularly on its electric vehicles. Farley told CNBC on Tuesday that he believes the company will be able to produce 150,000 F-150 Lightning EVs within the next year or so, even in the face of supply chain woes.

Ford reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings in its first quarter on Wednesday. Shares of Ford climbed about 1% after hours.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us