Hip-Hop Star Jim Jones Talks Equity and Opportunity for His Quarantine Studios Software Company

By Jabari Young, CNBC

Prince Williams | Wireimage | Getty Images

Hip-hop entertainer Jim Jones says he has a $1 billion idea — and now he's seeking investors for his software company, Quarantine Studios.

Jones spoke with CNBC sports business reporter Jabari Young about equity and opportunity for his new metaverse music-recording platform.

During Black History Month, CNBC is promoting equity and opportunity by throwing a spotlight on business ventures like the star rapper's software enterprise. Watch the video above to learn why Jones believes it will be a game-changer, and how he will pitch the idea to investors.

