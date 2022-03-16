Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Kohl's Shares Jump 14% After Reports Say Hudson's Bay, Sycamore Are Preparing Bids

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • The Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay is considering a bid for Kohl's, reported Axios and The Wall Street Journal.
  • Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is also considering a bid for Kohl's, the outlets said.
  • A Kohl's spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, "As previously disclosed, the board's engagement with potential bidders is robust and ongoing."

Kohl's shares jumped 14% Wednesday morning after reports said that another department store chain is mulling a buyout of the retailer.

The Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay is considering a bid, said Axios, which based its reporting on conversations with multiple sources.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is also considering a bid for Kohl's, Axios said. Though it's unclear whether or not Sycamore is serious, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, later reported that Sycamore and Kohl's were planning bids priced in the high $60s per share, potentially valuing Kohl's at more than $9 billion. Shares of Kohl's traded above $60 after the Journal report was published.

A Kohl's spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, "As previously disclosed, the board's engagement with potential bidders is robust and ongoing."

"The board will measure potential bids against a compelling standalone plan and choose the path that it believes maximizes shareholder value," she said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 29 mins ago

Hydrogen-Powered Train a Step Closer to Passenger Service in Germany

US Economy 48 mins ago

Fed May Get More Hawkish, More Quickly Than the Market Thinks: Moody's Mark Zandi

Hudson's Bay didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Sycamore declined to comment.

The rumors of potential suitors come as Kohl's has already said an offer from Starboard-backed Acacia Research, of $64 per share, was too low. Kohl's shares opened Wednesday at $54.46. The stock is up about 14% this year.

After pressure mounted from activists earlier this year for Kohl's to consider selling itself, the company began working with Goldman Sachs and other financial advisors to consider unsolicited bids, and also to make some proactive outreach to potential buyers.

Kohl's said last month that it has so far engaged with more than 20 parties, including real estate-focused investors and strategic businesses. Without giving specific names, it said some of those entities had entered into confidentiality agreements with Kohl's and were invited to submit proposals.

Also on Wednesday, Engine Capital sent a letter to Kohl's board saying that it was "extremely disappointed" with the longer-term outlook provided at Kohl's recent investor day.

Engine said it's concerned that Kohl's may end up rejecting any final offers for its business, "based on a misguided and unrealistic conclusion that it undervalues Kohl's."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsBusiness NewsretailRetail industry
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us