Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
US: News

Lyft Follows Uber in Adding Fuel Surcharge for Riders Because of Surging Gas Prices

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters
  • Lyft is adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, the company said Monday.
  • Lyft said the fees will go to drivers, who are in charge of filling up their own tanks.
  • Lyft follows Uber, which announced last week it would add a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada for at least two months.

Lyft is adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, the company said Monday.

Lyft said the fees will go to drivers, who are in charge of filling up their own tanks. The company did not provide further details on how much more riders can expect to pay. But rideshare drivers have become upset with the rising gas prices, which take away from their earnings. Some have called on Uber and Lyft to ease the burden, while others have threatened to quit.

The fees come in response to rapidly elevating gas prices across the nation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The national average for a gallon of gas on Monday was $4.325, according to data from AAA. At the same time a year ago, the average was $2.859.

Lyft follows Uber, which announced last week it would add a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada for at least two months.

Riders taking Uber trips will pay a fee of $0.45 to $0.55 per trip, the company said. Uber Eats deliveries will include a $0.35 to $0.45 surcharge.

Uber said Friday that it has not seen a decrease in drivers in the past two months.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

coronavirus 8 mins ago

Vaccine Maker Stocks Rise as China Battles Worst Covid Outbreak Since 2020

COVID-19 11 mins ago

Tom Brady Cut His Retirement Short. If Other Workers Take His Cue, It May Reduce the Labor Shortage

—Laura Batchelor contributed reporting.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

US: NewsTechnologytransportationsocial mediaBreaking News: Technology
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us