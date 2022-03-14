Lyft Follows Uber in Adding Fuel Surcharge for Riders Because of Surging Gas Prices

Lyft is adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, the company said Monday.

Lyft is adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, the company said Monday.

Lyft said the fees will go to drivers, who are in charge of filling up their own tanks. The company did not provide further details on how much more riders can expect to pay. But rideshare drivers have become upset with the rising gas prices, which take away from their earnings. Some have called on Uber and Lyft to ease the burden, while others have threatened to quit.

The fees come in response to rapidly elevating gas prices across the nation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The national average for a gallon of gas on Monday was $4.325, according to data from AAA. At the same time a year ago, the average was $2.859.

Lyft follows Uber, which announced last week it would add a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada for at least two months.

Riders taking Uber trips will pay a fee of $0.45 to $0.55 per trip, the company said. Uber Eats deliveries will include a $0.35 to $0.45 surcharge.

Uber said Friday that it has not seen a decrease in drivers in the past two months.

—Laura Batchelor contributed reporting.

