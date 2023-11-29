Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Mark Cuban says ‘no plans' to run for president in 2024 on heels of Dallas Mavericks deal

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Tim Heitman | Getty Images
  • The billionaire Mark Cuban reiterated that he has no plans to run for president in 2024.
  • Cuban plans to sell a majority stake in the NBA team Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson and her family after a sale by her of Las Vegas Sands stock.
  • Adelson, the widow of Sheldon Adelson, is a major donor to Republican candidates.
  • Cuban said the next season of the TV show "Shark Tank" will be his last.

Mark Cuban, fresh off the news that he is selling a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the mega-Republican donor Adelson family, reiterated Wednesday that he has 'no plans' to run for president in 2024.

"No plans to run," Cuban said in an email to NBC News.

Cuban in July had said that his family "would disown me" if he launched a campaign for the White House.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But at the same time, he had also praised efforts by the group No Labels to create a bipartisan ticket for the presidency next year.

The billionaire businessman made headlines Tuesday when he said on a podcast that the next season of the ABC television show "Shark Tank" would be the last time he regularly appears on the program as one of its "sharks."

Money Report

12 mins ago

‘Authentic' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year—see the other 13 words that defined 2023

news 35 mins ago

Sen. Marco Rubio: TikTok should be demonetized unless China hands over algorithm

Later Tuesday, the big casino company Las Vegas Sands said that Dr. Miriam Adelson and The Miriam Adelson Trust would offer for sale $2 billion in stock in the firm.

In a regulatory filing, LSV said that Adelson, whose family inherited more than half of the company's shares when her husband Sheldon Adelson died in 2021, would use proceeds of the stock sale to buy a majority interest in a professional sports franchise.

A source familiar with the deal told CNBC on Tuesday that Cuban would sell his stake in the Mavericks to Adelson and her family.

But Cuban will continue to run basketball operations for the team as part of the deal.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us