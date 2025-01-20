Money Report

Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

Melania Trump, pictured in July 2024, has launched her own meme coin. 
Leon Neal | Getty Images
  • Melania Trump has launched a meme coin called "Melania."
  • The coin was announced on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States.
  • It comes days after President-elect Donald Trump launched his own meme coin, "Official Trump."

Incoming first lady Melania Trump launched her own meme coin ahead of her husband's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

In a Sunday evening post on the X social media platform, she announced that investors "can buy $MELANIA now."

The Melania token was trading at $10.98 at 09:45 a.m. London time on Monday, up nearly 50%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It has a market cap of $2.11 billion..

Incoming White House leader Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated for the second time on Monday, also launched his own meme coin on Friday, which surged as much as 300% on its debut. By 09:47 a.m. London time, the "Official Trump" coin was down 8.5% to $52.35, according to CoinMarketCap.

This developing story is being updated.

