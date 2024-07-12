National French Fry Day: McDonald's, Wendy's and 6 other places to get free or discounted fries

National French Fry is on Friday, July 12, and plenty of popular restaurant chains are offering freebies and deals to honor the holiday.

Whether they're crinkle cut or curly, French fries are a favorite across the nation. The average American consumes around 34 pounds of French fries a year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The American staple now ranks as the second most popular dish after hamburgers, per YouGov's latest poll.

The origin of French fries is unclear, despite the name, according to Britannica. President Thomas Jefferson is often credited with introducing the dish to Americans after returning from France with a recipe for "deep-fried potatoes in small cuttings," per the Thomas Jefferson Foundation.

From Arby's to Smashburger, here are eight places you can score free and discounted fries today, as well as throughout the weekend, the month of July and the rest of the year.

Arby's

All July, Arby's Reward's members can get any size fries for $1 at participating locations.

Burger King

On National French Fry day and every Friday for the rest of the year, members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can score one order of free fries with any $1 purchase. This deal is not valid on delivery orders and is available at participating locations.

Jack in the Box

Today and every Friday for the remainder of 2024, new and existing members of Jack In the Box's loyalty program can get a free order of any size and style of fries as long as they spend at least $1. The deal is available for online orders and in-store at participating locations.

KFC

On July 12, KFC rewards club members can get a free order of large fries with any purchase made online or through the KFC app.

Krystal

Through August 18, you can get a free order of Chili Cheese Fries with the purchase of a "sackful" at participating stores as a part of the restaurant's Krystal Palooza promotion.

McDonald's

Rewards members can get free medium fries with any $1 purchase made in the McDonald's app every Friday through December 31, 2024 at participating locations.

Smashburger

On Friday, July 12, you can score a free regular size order of Smash Fries with any purchase at participating stores.

Wendy's

Every Friday through the rest of the year, you can get a free order of any size Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase made in the Wendy's app at participating locations.

