Nebraska is the No. 1 state in the U.S. for mental health, according to a new report

There are many factors that can impact your mental health, from tough periods with finances to difficulties in your relationships; but where you live may also play a significant role.

Some U.S. states seem to have better systems in place to promote positive mental health — and improve their residents' satisfaction — than others.

Soliant Health, a company that offers healthcare jobs and staffing services nationwide, released a ranking of the 2023 Best States for Mental Health this September. The company used data from several reputable sources, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report based each state's ranking on eight categories:

The frequency of "bad mental health days" reported by the population

Mental health provider access

Suicide rates for people aged 15 to 24

The frequency of violent crime

Unemployment rates

The rate of "disconnected youth," which refers to those between ages 16 and 19 who aren't working or attending school

Access to areas where people can exercise such as parks and recreation centers

Air pollution, which they used to "offset states with limited access to exercise opportunities due to rural landscapes and larger bodies of nature or protected land"

These ten states have the best conditions to "meet the mental health needs" of their residents.

10 best U.S. states for mental health

Nebraska Connecticut Massachusetts Minnesota Rhode Island New Jersey Vermont Colorado North Dakota Utah

Nebraska claimed the No. 1 spot, largely because, compared to other states, it has the lowest level of youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who aren't working or in school.

The Cornhusker State also appeared in the top five states with the lowest number of "bad mental health days" and the lowest unemployment rates.

Connecticut and Massachusetts, No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, earned their spots due to their great mental health care access. "Massachusetts has the highest number of mental health providers per population ratio, with one provider for every 145 residents," the report states.

