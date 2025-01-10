Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil jumps more than 4%, Brent breaks $80 as traders worry about tougher Russia sanctions

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A view of offshore oil and gas platform Esther in the Pacific Ocean on January 5, 2025 in Seal Beach, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Friday, with global benchmark Brent breaking $80 per barrel for the first time since October on fears that tougher U.S. sanctions on Russia will disrupt crude supplies.

Brent gained $3.14, or 4.08%, to $80.06 per barrel by 9:44 a.m. ET, while U.S. crude oil advanced $3.21, or 4.34%, to $77.13 per barrel.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The move came amid speculation that U.S. will impose some of the toughest sanctions to date on Russia's oil industry. Reuters reported Friday that the sanctions would target 180 vessels, two major oil companies, and top Russian oil executives.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us