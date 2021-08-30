Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Shares of Globalstar Soar 40% on Report iPhone 13 Will Use Satellites Directly

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • Shares of Globalstar, a satellite services provider, surged following a report that the newest iPhone will have the ability to utilize satellite communications.
  • The new iPhone is expected to launch this fall.

Shares of Globalstar, a satellite services provider, soared more than 40% Monday following a report that the next iPhone will have the ability to utilize satellite communications.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a note to investors Sunday that Apple is "optimistic about the trend of satellite communications" and "will likely" include the ability to connect to extraterrestrial networks in its upcoming iPhone.

The new iPhone is expected to launch this fall. Apple has not announced any details on the device yet. The phone doesn't have an official name, but many are referring to as the iPhone 13 for now.

Kuo said that Globalstar is most likely to partner with Apple. The company has an existing satellite phone network of 24 satellites in low Earth orbit.

"If Apple enables the relevant software functions, iPhone 13 users can call and send messages via satellite when not within 4G/5G coverage," Kuo wrote.

Globalstar did not immediately respond to request for comment on the Kuo note.

Money Report

coronavirus 4 mins ago

CDC Scientist Says There's Limited Data to Evaluate Covid Booster Doses for General Population

coronavirus 16 mins ago

EU Set to Recommend Reinstating Restrictions on U.S. Travelers

-- CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyUS: NewsApple Inc.U.S. Marketssocial media
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us