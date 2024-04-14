The income everyday Americans earn in every U.S. state—see how your salary measures up

In 2023, the median annual wage for all U.S. workers was $48,060, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which means Americans in around half the states earned less than that benchmark, while workers in the other half earned more.

Check out this map to see the median amount workers earn in every U.S. state:

The Northeast and Western regions tend to have higher-earning populations compared with the South and some states in the Midwest.

Massachusetts tops the rankings with the highest median wage of $60,690 for individual workers, while Mississippi has the lowest median wage in the country at $37,500.

Here's the median annual wage for workers in every state:

Alabama: $41,350

$41,350 Alaska: $56,140

$56,140 Arizona: $47,680

$47,680 Arkansas: $39,060

$39,060 California: $54,030

$54,030 Colorado: $54,050

$54,050 Connecticut: $56,130

$56,130 Delaware: $49,280

$49,280 Florida: $45,070

$45,070 Georgia: $45,480

$45,480 Hawaii: $50,510

$50,510 Idaho: $44,240

$44,240 Illinois: $48,730

$48,730 Indiana: $45,470

$45,470 Iowa: $46,460

$46,460 Kansas: $45,250

$45,250 Kentucky: $43,730

$43,730 Louisiana: $41,320

$41,320 Maine: $47,590

$47,590 Maryland: $55,810

$55,810 Massachusetts: $60,690

$60,690 Michigan: $46,940

$46,940 Minnesota: $50,880

$50,880 Mississippi: $37,500

$37,500 Missouri: $45,080

$45,080 Montana: $45,690

$45,690 Nebraska: $46,440

$46,440 Nevada: $44,810

$44,810 New Hampshire: $49,980

$49,980 New Jersey: $54,860

$54,860 New Mexico: $43,620

$43,620 New York: $56,840

$56,840 North Carolina: $45,440

$45,440 North Dakota: $48,830

$48,830 Ohio: $46,690

$46,690 Oklahoma: $41,480

$41,480 Oregon: $50,010

$50,010 Pennsylvania: $47,430

$47,430 Rhode Island: $50,970

$50,970 South Carolina: $42,220

$42,220 South Dakota: $43,680

$43,680 Tennessee: $43,820

$43,820 Texas: $45,970

$45,970 Utah: $47,020

$47,020 Vermont: $49,630

$49,630 Virginia: $49,920

$49,920 Washington: $59,920

$59,920 West Virginia: $39,770

$39,770 Wisconsin: $47,590

$47,590 Wyoming: $47,250

Local wages typically correlate with local cost of living, which means many of the states where workers earn the most are also the states that are most expensive to live in.

Massachusetts, for example, has the second-highest cost of living in the U.S., while Mississippi has the second-lowest living costs, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center state-by-state cost of living index, based on Council for Community and Economic Research survey data.

A few states are outliers, though. In Wyoming, workers have the 26th highest median wage, but the 18th lowest cost of living. Florida, similarly, has the 14th lowest median wage, but is only the 29th cheapest state to live in, according to MERIC.

