A 66-year-old woman was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking a trail west of Murrieta today, requiring a helicopter medical evacuation to the nearest hospital.

The snake bite was reported at 10:27 a.m. on the Hidden Valley Trail, north of Tenaja Road, in the unincorporated community of La Cresta, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was struck by the rattler while trekking a half-mile beyond the trailhead.

She found a safe place to rest while other hikers called 911, according to reports from the scene.

Firefighters hiked to the woman's location, initiating emergency care to the lower half of one of her legs while a REACH Air Ambulance was routed to the trail.

At 11:15 a.m., the victim was retrieved by the helicopter crew and flown to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, less than five minutes flying time away, officials said.

She was in stable condition, with light pain, according to the fire department.

Elevated temperatures and sunny spring weather draw rattlesnakes out of their winter beds every March and April.

Residents are advised to use caution and give rattlers wide space, never attempting to handle them. The snakes can use their full length -- sometimes over five feet -- to strike. Bites can be deadly.

The following are common symptoms of a venomous rattlesnake bite, according to the California Poison Control System.

Extreme pain

Bleeding

Bruising

Swelling in the mouth and throat

Drooling

Difficulty breathing

Lightheadedness

Nausea

Swelling at the location of the bite

Collapse

Shock, in rare cases

How are rattlesnake bites treated?

First of all, stay calm but act quickly. A venomous bite can cause severe injuries and even death.

Remove items that construction swelling, like watches, rings and shoes.

Go to the nearest medical center.

Do not put ice on the bite.

Do not apply a tourniquet.

Do not cut the wound.

Do not try to suck venom out with your mouth.

More rattlesnake safety tips

Here's more safety advice from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.