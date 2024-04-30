The New York Mets are hiring for one of the most iconic mascot jobs in sports—here's how to apply

The New York Mets are looking for someone to pick up the mantle of one of the most iconic mascots in American sports.

The Flushing, Queens-based ball club recently posted a job listing for a "high-energy, enthusiastic individual" to don Mr. Met's massive baseball-shaped head and serve as the team's most identifiable brand ambassador.

The organization is looking for applicants with proven mascot experience and the ability "to perform physically demanding activities" while in the famous costume.

But the role of manager of "Mascot Operations" for Mr. Met — as well as his wife Mrs. Met — requires much more than putting on the uniform and mask and keeping fans entertained between innings.

It seems that multitasking skills and a proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite are also a must, while a dance and performing arts background is considered "a plus."

Job responsibilities include working with the Mets' marketing team, managing department budgets and coordinating mascot appearances at events around the city.

The listing estimates an average of 20 to 25 administrative hours per week and six to 24 performance hours, depending on the team's schedule of games.

Applicants will need to have availability on evenings, weekends and holidays during the baseball season, and must have the "ability to interact with fans of all ages."

On top of performing and scheduling responsibilities, applicants will also be expected to maintain the cleanliness of the costumes and create mascot-themed content for the team's social media accounts.

The salary for the role ranges from $67,426 to $89,902. Aspiring big league mascots will need to be available to audition on May 15.

Mr. Met made his debut in the 1964 season and holds the title of being the first live-action mascot in Major League Baseball. Mrs. Met was introduced soon after, and the two have been a part of the Mets ballpark experience ever since.

You can view the full job listing here.

