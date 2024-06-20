The salary a family of 4 needs to get by in every U.S. state—it's more than $150,000 in the most expensive one

Money Report

A family of four needs to earn at least $106,903 a year to cover their necessities in most U.S. states, a recent SmartAsset study reveals.

The findings are based on cost estimates for housing, child care, transportation, health care, taxes and other common expenses, as tracked by the MIT Living Wage calculator. Investment contributions and discretionary expenses like entertainment or travel are not included. 

These are the most expensive states in terms of basic costs for a family of four, based on how much you'd need to earn to make ends meet:

  1. Massachusetts: $150,578
  2. Hawaii: $147,319
  3. Connecticut: $139,924
  4. New York: $139,504
  5. California: $138,357
At $88,895 annually, it costs the least to cover basic needs in Mississippi. 

The cost difference between states is largely due to housing and taxes, which can be as much as three times higher depending on where you live — especially if you reside in a major city like Los Angeles or New York City.

But it's also worth noting that median income tends to be higher in major cities, which can offset the elevated cost of necessities.

That said, basic expenses for a family of four in all states exceeds what most U.S. households typically earn, which is estimated to be a median of $78,171, according to data consulting firm Motio Research.

This has forced families of four to cut expenses elsewhere in their budgets, like spending less on housing or child care, which cost medians of $16,211 and $21,858 per year, respectively, in the U.S.

In fact, 61% of parents living with at least one child don't have any formal child-care arrangements, according to a 2022 U.S. Census Bureau survey. And about 1 in 5 parents say they've relied on a relative to help out with child care.

Here's a look at the minimum amount a family of four would need to cover basic needs, including child care, in each state.

Alabama

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $96,805

Alaska

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $121,295

Arizona

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,314

Arkansas

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $90,394

California

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $138,357

Colorado

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $132,486

Connecticut

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $139,924

Delaware

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $114,467

Florida

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,524

Georgia

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $106,414

Hawaii

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $147,319

Idaho

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,611

Illinois

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,961

Indiana

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $102,985

Iowa

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,698

Kansas

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $98,369

Kentucky

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $95,043

Louisiana

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $94,791

Maine

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $114,784

Maryland

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $119,720

Massachusetts

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $150,578

Michigan

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $107,249

Minnesota

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $122,387

Mississippi

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $88,895

Missouri

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,142

Montana

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,689

Nebraska

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $106,557

Nevada

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $118,649

New Hampshire

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $122,072

New Jersey

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $125,609

New Mexico

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,959

New York

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $139,504

North Carolina

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,684

North Dakota

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,085

Ohio

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,658

Oklahoma

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $97,073

Oregon

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $128,652

Pennsylvania

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,218

Rhode Island

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $124,649

South Carolina

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $100,368

South Dakota

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $96,286

Tennessee

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $97,867

Texas

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $100,689

Utah

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $109,231

Vermont

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $124,190

Virginia

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $117,618

Washington

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $128,730

West Virginia

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $94,672

Wisconsin

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $112,529

Wyoming

  • Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,693

