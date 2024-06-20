The salary a family of 4 needs to get by in every U.S. state—it's more than $150,000 in the most expensive one

A family of four needs to earn at least $106,903 a year to cover their necessities in most U.S. states, a recent SmartAsset study reveals.
The findings are based on cost estimates for housing, child care, transportation, health care, taxes and other common expenses, as tracked by the MIT Living Wage calculator. Investment contributions and discretionary expenses like entertainment or travel are not included.
These are the most expensive states in terms of basic costs for a family of four, based on how much you'd need to earn to make ends meet:
- Massachusetts: $150,578
- Hawaii: $147,319
- Connecticut: $139,924
- New York: $139,504
- California: $138,357
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
At $88,895 annually, it costs the least to cover basic needs in Mississippi.
The cost difference between states is largely due to housing and taxes, which can be as much as three times higher depending on where you live — especially if you reside in a major city like Los Angeles or New York City.
But it's also worth noting that median income tends to be higher in major cities, which can offset the elevated cost of necessities.
Money Report
That said, basic expenses for a family of four in all states exceeds what most U.S. households typically earn, which is estimated to be a median of $78,171, according to data consulting firm Motio Research.
This has forced families of four to cut expenses elsewhere in their budgets, like spending less on housing or child care, which cost medians of $16,211 and $21,858 per year, respectively, in the U.S.
In fact, 61% of parents living with at least one child don't have any formal child-care arrangements, according to a 2022 U.S. Census Bureau survey. And about 1 in 5 parents say they've relied on a relative to help out with child care.
Here's a look at the minimum amount a family of four would need to cover basic needs, including child care, in each state.
Alabama
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $96,805
Alaska
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $121,295
Arizona
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,314
Arkansas
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $90,394
California
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $138,357
Colorado
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $132,486
Connecticut
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $139,924
Delaware
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $114,467
Florida
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,524
Georgia
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $106,414
Hawaii
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $147,319
Idaho
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,611
Illinois
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,961
Indiana
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $102,985
Iowa
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,698
Kansas
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $98,369
Kentucky
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $95,043
Louisiana
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $94,791
Maine
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $114,784
Maryland
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $119,720
Massachusetts
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $150,578
Michigan
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $107,249
Minnesota
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $122,387
Mississippi
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $88,895
Missouri
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,142
Montana
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,689
Nebraska
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $106,557
Nevada
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $118,649
New Hampshire
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $122,072
New Jersey
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $125,609
New Mexico
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,959
New York
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $139,504
North Carolina
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,684
North Dakota
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,085
Ohio
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,658
Oklahoma
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $97,073
Oregon
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $128,652
Pennsylvania
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,218
Rhode Island
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $124,649
South Carolina
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $100,368
South Dakota
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $96,286
Tennessee
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $97,867
Texas
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $100,689
Utah
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $109,231
Vermont
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $124,190
Virginia
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $117,618
Washington
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $128,730
West Virginia
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $94,672
Wisconsin
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $112,529
Wyoming
- Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,693
Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Sign up today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.
Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.