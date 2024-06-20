The salary a family of 4 needs to get by in every U.S. state—it's more than $150,000 in the most expensive one

A family of four needs to earn at least $106,903 a year to cover their necessities in most U.S. states, a recent SmartAsset study reveals.

The findings are based on cost estimates for housing, child care, transportation, health care, taxes and other common expenses, as tracked by the MIT Living Wage calculator. Investment contributions and discretionary expenses like entertainment or travel are not included.

These are the most expensive states in terms of basic costs for a family of four, based on how much you'd need to earn to make ends meet:

Massachusetts: $150,578 Hawaii: $147,319 Connecticut: $139,924 New York: $139,504 California: $138,357

At $88,895 annually, it costs the least to cover basic needs in Mississippi.

The cost difference between states is largely due to housing and taxes, which can be as much as three times higher depending on where you live — especially if you reside in a major city like Los Angeles or New York City.

But it's also worth noting that median income tends to be higher in major cities, which can offset the elevated cost of necessities.

That said, basic expenses for a family of four in all states exceeds what most U.S. households typically earn, which is estimated to be a median of $78,171, according to data consulting firm Motio Research.

This has forced families of four to cut expenses elsewhere in their budgets, like spending less on housing or child care, which cost medians of $16,211 and $21,858 per year, respectively, in the U.S.

In fact, 61% of parents living with at least one child don't have any formal child-care arrangements, according to a 2022 U.S. Census Bureau survey. And about 1 in 5 parents say they've relied on a relative to help out with child care.

Here's a look at the minimum amount a family of four would need to cover basic needs, including child care, in each state.

Alabama

Annual income needed for a family of four: $96,805

Alaska

Annual income needed for a family of four: $121,295

Arizona

Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,314

Arkansas

Annual income needed for a family of four: $90,394

California

Annual income needed for a family of four: $138,357

Colorado

Annual income needed for a family of four: $132,486

Connecticut

Annual income needed for a family of four: $139,924

Delaware

Annual income needed for a family of four: $114,467

Florida

Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,524

Georgia

Annual income needed for a family of four: $106,414

Hawaii

Annual income needed for a family of four: $147,319

Idaho

Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,611

Illinois

Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,961

Indiana

Annual income needed for a family of four: $102,985

Iowa

Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,698

Kansas

Annual income needed for a family of four: $98,369

Kentucky

Annual income needed for a family of four: $95,043

Louisiana

Annual income needed for a family of four: $94,791

Maine

Annual income needed for a family of four: $114,784

Maryland

Annual income needed for a family of four: $119,720

Massachusetts

Annual income needed for a family of four: $150,578

Michigan

Annual income needed for a family of four: $107,249

Minnesota

Annual income needed for a family of four: $122,387

Mississippi

Annual income needed for a family of four: $88,895

Missouri

Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,142

Montana

Annual income needed for a family of four: $105,689

Nebraska

Annual income needed for a family of four: $106,557

Nevada

Annual income needed for a family of four: $118,649

New Hampshire

Annual income needed for a family of four: $122,072

New Jersey

Annual income needed for a family of four: $125,609

New Mexico

Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,959

New York

Annual income needed for a family of four: $139,504

North Carolina

Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,684

North Dakota

Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,085

Ohio

Annual income needed for a family of four: $104,658

Oklahoma

Annual income needed for a family of four: $97,073

Oregon

Annual income needed for a family of four: $128,652

Pennsylvania

Annual income needed for a family of four: $115,218

Rhode Island

Annual income needed for a family of four: $124,649

South Carolina

Annual income needed for a family of four: $100,368

South Dakota

Annual income needed for a family of four: $96,286

Tennessee

Annual income needed for a family of four: $97,867

Texas

Annual income needed for a family of four: $100,689

Utah

Annual income needed for a family of four: $109,231

Vermont

Annual income needed for a family of four: $124,190

Virginia

Annual income needed for a family of four: $117,618

Washington

Annual income needed for a family of four: $128,730

West Virginia

Annual income needed for a family of four: $94,672

Wisconsin

Annual income needed for a family of four: $112,529

Wyoming

Annual income needed for a family of four: $101,693

