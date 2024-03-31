Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

These are the 10 best places in the U.S. to raise a family—California didn't make the top 10

By Celia Fernandez,CNBC

Tony Anderson | Digitalvision | Getty Images

If you're looking for the best place in the U.S. to raise your family, consider moving to Illinois or Pennsylvania.

Both states contain several towns that ranked highly on a recent report from Niche assessing the nation's top family-friendly locales. The two states combined were home to seven of the top 10 places to raise a family in America.

To rank each location in terms of how much it would appeal to a family, the platform used data from the U.S. Census, Department of Education and FBI. It assessed factors including the quality of public schools in the area, cost of living, family amenities such as parks, libraries and cultural activities as well as walkability.

Other factors taken into account include:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • Crime rates
  • Housing
  • Ethnic, generational and economic diversity
  • Percentage of households with children
  • Percentage of residents age 17 and under

Chesterbrook, Penn. took the top spot on Niche's list, thanks in part to the Philadelphia suburb's highly-rated public school system.

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania ranked as the No. 1 best place to raise a family, according to Niche.
Alex Potemkin | E+ | Getty Images
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania ranked as the No. 1 best place to raise a family, according to Niche.

It has been one of Niche's best places to live in the U.S. for several years. Niche gave it almost all A's across the board in categories like housing, nightlife, diversity and family amenities.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

36-year-old brought in $77,000 in passive income from Etsy in 2023—she spends ‘5-10 minutes' per day on it

news 2 hours ago

3 money moves to make in your 30s to set yourself up for financial success

The median listing home price in Chesterbrook was $355,000 in February 2024, trending down 4% year over year, according to Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment in the suburb is $2,173, with the average size being around 950 sq. ft., according to RentCafe.

Read on for the full list.

The 10 best places to raise a family in America

  1. Chesterbrook, Penn.
  2. Long Grove, Ill.
  3. Clarendon Hills, Ill.
  4. Kildeer, Ill.
  5. Devon, Penn.
  6. Hinsdale, Ill.
  7. Kensington, N.Y.
  8. Mountain Lakes, N.J.
  9. Mariemont, Ohio
  10. Penn Wynne, Penn.

Long Grove, ranked as the No. 2 best place to raise a family, according to Niche.

The Chicago suburb scored A's in categories like public schools, housing, and being good for families. It got a B in nightlife and a B- in diversity.

"Living in Long Grove offers residents a rural feel, and most residents own their homes," the report reads.

The Chicago, Illinois suburb of Long Grove ranked as the No. 2 best place to raise a family, according to Niche.
Andrey Denisyuk | Moment | Getty Images
The Chicago, Illinois suburb of Long Grove ranked as the No. 2 best place to raise a family, according to Niche.

The suburb is northwest of Chicago, about an hour from downtown, and known for its historic charm.

Long Grove has strict building ordinances to preserve its look, including rules about its sidewalks, fences and residential street lights.

The town's website says Long Grove is "designed with a philosophy of preserving nature."

Long Grove's average home value is $808,847, up 7.9% over the past year, according to Zillow.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories. Register today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us