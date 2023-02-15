Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Digest Latest Inflation Data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday as investors digested January's consumer price index report and looked ahead to further economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers slated for the week.

At 5:32 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was trading over 3 basis points lower at 3.734%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell by just under 3 basis points to 4.597%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

On Tuesday, the latest reading of the consumer price index, which tracks price changes for a range of goods and services, came in higher than expected and showed that inflation rose by 0.5% in January. The CPI increased by 6.4% from a year ago.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to a Dow Jones survey, economists had previously expected the figures to rise by 0.4% on a monthly basis and 6.2% annually.

Speaking at the New York Bank Association after the release of the CPI report, New York Fed President John Williams suggested that the Fed's battle with inflation was not yet over. Meanwhile, in a speech at  Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan indicated that further interest rate hikes are on the cards.

The Fed has been hiking interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and ease inflation. Many investors are concerned about whether elevated rates could cause the U.S. economy to contract and are hoping that the central bank will pause rate hikes this year.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

news 49 mins ago

Mortgage Demand Drops as Interest Rates Bounce Higher

On Wednesday, investors will be following the release of retail sales figures and awaiting the release of the producer price index report, as well as fresh comments from Fed officials on Thursday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us