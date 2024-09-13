Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DJT shares soar 25% as Trump says ‘I'm not selling' stake

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on September 13, 2024. 
Robyn Beck | Afp | Getty Images
  • Shares of Trump Media shot up by more than 12% after majority owner Donald Trump said he is not selling his stake.
  • The Republican presidential nominee will soon be free to start cashing in his nearly 57% stake in the company that trades as DJT on the Nasdaq.
  • Trading in the stock was halted briefly after Trump's comments to the press at his golf club in California.

Shares of Trump Media shot up by more than 25% on Friday, minutes after majority owner Donald Trump said he is not selling his stake.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"I have absolutely no intention of selling," said the Republican presidential nominee, who will be free to start cashing in his nearly 57% stake in less than a week when a lockup agreement expires.

Trading in the stock was halted briefly Friday afternoon after Trump's comments to the press at his golf club in California.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump said that Truth Social, the Twitter-like social media platform owned by Trump Media, is "great for me."

And he blamed the Securities and Exchange Commission for Trump Media's monthslong stock slump, which has driven shares down by as much as 80% from their intraday peak after the company began trading on the Nasdaq in late March.

Trump noted Friday that his stake is still worth more than $1 billion.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

41-year-old who just completed the first civilian spacewalk dropped out of high school to start his $7 billion business

news 46 mins ago

Stocks often drop in September — but many investors shouldn't care

"But I don't want to sell my shares. I'm not going to sell my shares," he said.

"I didn't do it for the money. I did it because I really wanted to have a strong voice, and it's a great voice for me," he said. "And as long as my voice is on there, it's going to always be good."

He also noted, "A lot of people think the reason it's down, is that a lot of people think I'm going to sell and if I sell, it wouldn't be the same."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us