news

Riderless horses recovered after ‘a number' broke free and ran through central London

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Jordan Pettitt - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images
  • A London Ambulance spokesperson said they were called at 8:25 a.m. to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road.
  • The City of London Police said that they had contained two horses near Limehouse in east London.
  • One white horse seen running through central London appeared to be covered in blood.

LONDON — The U.K. army on Wednesday said they had recovered "a number" of military working horses after the animals broke free during a routine exercise and ran riderless through central London.

"A number of military working horses become loose during routine exercise this morning. All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp," a spokesperson for the army said in a statement.

"A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention."

The animals, wearing saddles and bridles, were reported to have become loose near Buckingham Palace. One white horse seen running through central London appeared to be covered in blood.

The City of London Police said earlier on Wednesday that they had contained two horses near Limehouse in east London.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said they were called at 8:25 a.m. to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer," they added.

"Our first paramedic arrived on [the] scene in five minutes. The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners."

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024.
Jordan Pettitt - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images
Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024.

