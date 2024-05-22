UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set to call for July 4 general election, Sky News reports

The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to call for a general election to take place on July 4, according to reports from Sky News.

It comes as data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday that U.K. inflation dropped to 2.3% in April, nearing the Bank of England's 2% target.

Sunak's ruling Conservative Party had been hoping for signs of an improving economic environment, as it lags in the polls ahead of the national election.

This is breaking news story, please check back later for updates.