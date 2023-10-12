Money Report

Watch: IMF's Georgieva and other leaders discuss debt relief and reforms on CNBC panel

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche is moderating a panel at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.

Titled, "Reform Priorities for Tackling Debt," the seminar will include Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, Ajay Banga, the president of the World Bank Group, Mohammad Al-Jadaan, the minister of finance for Saudi Arabia, Situmbeko Musokotwane, minister of finance for Zambia, and Anna Gelpern, professor of law and international finance at Georgetown Law

