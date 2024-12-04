Restaurants

Say, nacho cheese. Taco Bell opens drive-thru photo booth at LA location

The Los Angeles Live Más Drive-Thru will be open for a limited time in the Mid-City area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Taco Bell fans have another reason to smile.

The chain is turning some of its drive-thru locations, including one in Los Angeles, into photo booths. The Live Más Drive-Thru Cams will be available for a limited time, allowing customers to snap a photo of their everyday drive-thru moments.

Participants also become eligible to be considered for an appearance in a Taco Bell Super Bowl ad.

The Los Angeles Live Más Drive-Thru will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday at 1604 S. La Brea Ave. Other locations are in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Florida.

Here's how it works.

Taco Bell Rewards members need to open the app and head through the drive-thru. At the end, stop under the the Live Más Drive Thru Cam and scan a QR code. Six photos taken on both sides of the vehicle after a countdown will be emailed to the user's rewards email.

Live Más Drive-Thru Cam photos provided by Taco Bell.

This article tagged under:

RestaurantsBusinessfood
