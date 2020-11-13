La Jolla

11-Month-Old Struck By Vehicle in La Jolla

An infant being pushed in a stroller was struck by a vehicle Friday.

An 11-month-old was rushed to the hospital Friday evening after a vehicle struck the child's stroller at a La Jolla intersection.

The infant was injured as a result of the crash at the intersection of La Jolla Scenic Drive and La Jolla Mesa at about 3:45 p.m. The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital in an unknown condition, SDPD said.

A 43-year-old man was pushing the child at the time of the crash. It was unclear where they were located when the vehicle struck the stroller.

SDPD said the driver stayed at the scene. It was not immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crash.

The man had minor scratches to the hand but was otherwise uninjured, SDPD said.

The intersection of La Jolla Scenic Drive and La Jolla Mesa, a major thoroughfare that runs through residential neighborhoods, was closed as police investigated the crash.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.

