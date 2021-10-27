California

Another California Ski Resort Moves Up Season Opener

Palisades Tahoe is joining Mammoth Mountain in starting its ski season on Oct. 29

Fresh snow at Palisades Tahoe.
Will Paden/Palisades Tahoe

Another California ski resort has moved up its opening day thanks to this week’s huge dump of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Palisades Tahoe joins Mammoth Mountain in starting its season on Oct. 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Palisades Tahoe said the big storm dropped more than 3 feet (0.9 meter) of snow on its upper mountains. The resort plans to be open on weekends only as conditions allow until full-time operations begin on Nov. 24.

Mammoth moved up its opening by two weeks to Oct. 29 even before the storm, fed by a powerful atmospheric river, arrived last weekend.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaLake TahoeSierra NevadaSkiingsnowboarding
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us