Dodgers Legend Vin Scully Wishes Willie Mays Happy 90th Birthday

Dodgers Legend Scully Wishes Mays Happy 90th Birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry comes to a stop on Willie Mays' birthday. The Giants legend is beloved by sides, as seen Thursday morning when he turned 90 years old.

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully turned to Twitter, sending Mays a heartwarming happy birthday wish.

"Hi Willie, this is Vin Scully wishing you the happiest birthday ever," Scully said. "Your first year was 1951, that was my second year in the Brooklyn Dodgers broadcast booth. I, like you, came out to the West Coast and here I am sending you kind of a love letter because I admired your abilities so well.

"And let me tell you something: I know you hit 660 home runs in your great career. To be honest, I thought you hit all of them against Dodger pitching. Anyway my friend, hugs and warmest wishes on your 90th birthday from me, the broadcaster who always loved watching you play."

"Hugs and warmest wishes on your 90th birthday." -Vin Scully #SayHey90 pic.twitter.com/oEggcjqZaT — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 6, 2021

Mays did in fact feast off Dodgers pitchers.

In 383 career games against the Dodgers, his most against any opponent, Mays hit .309 with a .995 OPS and 98 home runs against the Dodgers, which also is his most against any team.

Though both sides of this rivalry respect everything that is Willie Mays, it's clear he loved coming to the field a little more every time the Dodgers were in the other dugout.