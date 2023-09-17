Ed Sheeran's show at Levi's Stadium breaks its attendance record

Singer Ed Sheeran’s performance at Levi’s Stadium Saturday broke the event space’s attendance record, according to San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido.

Close to 80,000 people attended Saturday's concert in Santa Clara. It’s an impressive feat for a summer, which has already seen Beyoncé and Taylor Swift stopping by the stadium.

The previous attendance record at Levi’s Stadium was nearly 77,000 people set by WWE’s WrestleMania 31 event in 2015.

In a statement, Guido wrote: “This stadium has been open for nearly 10 years and last night Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour, with its center round stage, broke the stadium’s attendance record. We’d like to thank the fans and staff who made this show amazing, and of course Ed for putting on a terrific performance.”

Guido added that he had “zero doubt” that the large crowd also benefitted local businesses and hotels.

When asked for an exact number, the 49ers said they were still adding up the totals which would take some time.

