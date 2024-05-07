Man killed in East Hollywood shooting

A man in his 40s was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in East Hollywood, according to authorities.

Police responded to the location near De Longpre and Vermont avenues. Video from NewsChopper4 showed investigators at the scene, where a pop-up tent was on the sidewalk near Children's Hospital Los Angeles and a Metro station.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available. No arrests were reported.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm reports of a stabbing nearby in the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether the two scenes are connected.