Bus driver punched in confrontation caught on video in South LA area

The bus driver was treated for her injuries at the scene and released.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A DASH bus driver was punched in an altercation caught on video Sunday afternoon in the South Los Angeles area.

The confrontation was reported at about 1 p.m. near Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard. Video showed the woman swinging at the driver at the bus entrance and on the sidewalk.

At one point, the bus driver appeared to turn her back on the woman. She was then struck from behind when she bent over to pick something up.

Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of battery. Details about her identity were not immediately available.

NBCLA has reached out to DASH for details. The driver was treated and released at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the portion of the altercation that was captured on video.

Bus operators have been targeted in several recent attacks in Los Angeles.

A Hawthorne man who allegedly stabbed a Metro bus operator in the chest in the unincorporated Willowbrook area on April 13 pleaded not guilty on April 29 to an attempted murder charge. The Metro bus operator was driving his bus route "when the suspect started yelling at him," according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In March, an armed man hijacked a Metro bus and crashed into a downtown Los Angeles hotel.

