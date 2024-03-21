Hijacked Metro bus collides with cars and crashes into Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown LA

A Metro bus that was hijacked by an armed man collided with cars and slammed into a hotel in a chaotic scene late Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash at The Ritz-Carton Hotel was reported at about 11:40 p.m. in the area of Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard near the GRAMMY Museum at L.A. Live. Officers were told a man on the bus pulled out a gun -- later determined to be a BB gun -- and ordered the bus driver to drive to several locations, according to Metro.

Dashcam and security camera video showed the bus colliding with cars before swerving into the side of the hotel.

The man sought in the hijacking was arrested in the area about an hour after the crash. Details about a possible motive were not immediately available.

The bus driver and a woman in a car struck by the bus were injured. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

There were no passengers on the heavily damaged bus, which remained at the scene early Thursday morning.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.