Shooting outside Torrance bowling alley causes confusion, worry for patrons inside

One person was hurt Saturday night in a shooting outside a Torrance bowling alley, causing confusion for families at the business who were unsure whether there was an active shooter inside.

Video taken from a patron at the Bowlero bowling alley on Western Avenue showed several people ducking and others picking up their children in a hurried rush to leave during the shooting. Customers at the business were unaware the shooting actually took place outside.

On Sunday, those who fled from the business in a panic returned to the bowling alley to pick up the items they left from the previous night.

“There was a group of people that was outside shooting dice and other things,” one witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told NBC4. “After 5, 10 minutes, we heard like … I thought somebody fell, to be honest. And then, it just kept going off and going off and then we started seeing people running.”

The Torrance Police Department said officers responded to the call just before midnight and found a person in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. The department did not say if any arrests were made in connection with the shooting.

“Normally, I hear stories about it but I’ve never been in a position where somebody’s actively shooting I got to find out how to get out of it,” the witness said. “I’m just glad, praise God, we were able to get out of there.”

Bowlero is giving vouchers for a free round of bowling to those who vacated the premises Saturday night.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.