El Cajon police ID fatal shooting suspect, release photo, warn he's ‘armed and dangerous'

The incident occurred near the intersection of Magnolia and Madison avenues

By NBC 7 Staff

At least one person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting in El Cajon on Thursday, and the suspect is still at large, police said.

A little after 6 p.m., the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) identified the suspect as 29-year-old El Cajon resident Mohammed Abdulkareem and warned the public that he is considered armed and dangerous. Anybody who spots Abdulkareem is being urged to call 911.

El Cajon police responded to the shooting at a dental office near the intersection of Magnolia and Madison avenues at around 4:15 p.m.

El Cajon Police
At this time, there are three victims, according to Capt. Rob Ransweiler with the ECPD. Ransweiler said that the person who was killed was a male, and the the other two victims, who were both taken to area hospitals, were a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s. He added that both victims were "stable."

"There were a lot of family members on scene," Ransweiler said.

Ransweiler said all the victims were shot with a handgun.

Abdulkareem was last seen wearing all black and took off in a white U-Haul pickup truck with the Arizona license plate AM14894, El Cajon police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He was last seen northbound on North Mollison Avenue. Ransweiler said at a news briefing that video of the vehicle was captured by the city's Flock traffic-camera system.

At least half a dozen police cars were at the scene, and officers were searching the area and surrounding buildings. First responders could be seen working on a person down on the sidewalk.

The shooting took place inside the dental office, Ransweiler said, and because it was still an active scene when officers arrived, the male who was killed was brought outside by officers so that they could attempt to provide lifesaving aid.

The investigation is ongoing. Ransweiler said that there would be no additional news conferences for the rest of the evening. Any additional information would come out via X or in a news release.

El Cajon
