coronavirus

Gov. Newsom Declares Budget Emergency to Help California Respond to COVID-19

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a state budget emergency, citing California's $54.3 billion budget deficit, clearing the way for more funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from his office.

The move ensures the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures necessary to support a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the potential for a hospital surge.

The funds also will help provide the necessary services to vulnerable populations, the governor said.

California

News from across California

COVID-19 19 hours ago

San Diego County Investigating COVID-19 Cases Possibly Linked to Casinos

Air Quality 6 hours ago

California Considers First-In-US Electric Truck Sales Rule

As of Thursday, the state reported 195,571 coronavirus cases and 5,733 deaths.

Newsom's proclamation allows state lawmakers to pass legislation that would to draw money from the state’s rainy day fund.

Newsom also announced a new, open-source platform that encourages mathematicians, scientists and other experts to help the state with modeling and data in response to the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusemergencyGov. Gavin NewsomState budget
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us