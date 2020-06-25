Gov. Newsom Declares Budget Emergency to Help California Respond to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a state budget emergency, citing California's $54.3 billion budget deficit, clearing the way for more funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from his office.

The move ensures the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures necessary to support a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the potential for a hospital surge.

The funds also will help provide the necessary services to vulnerable populations, the governor said.

As of Thursday, the state reported 195,571 coronavirus cases and 5,733 deaths.

Newsom's proclamation allows state lawmakers to pass legislation that would to draw money from the state’s rainy day fund.

Newsom also announced a new, open-source platform that encourages mathematicians, scientists and other experts to help the state with modeling and data in response to the pandemic.