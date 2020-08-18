City Heights

Infant's Death Automatically Prompts Child Abuse Investigation in City Heights

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 5 News

A child abuse investigation is underway in City Heights after an infant died Monday night.

San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said the department received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a 4-month-old baby not breathing in a home. Upon arrival, officers performed CPR on the infant before medics arrived.

The baby was then rushed to an area hospital where he or she later died. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

As a result of the tragedy, child abuse investigators were automatically called as per standard procedure.

