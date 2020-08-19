Photos: Legoland's Miniland USA is Back

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Legoland California Resort has partially reopened with its Miniland U.S.A.

The outdoor attraction offers a walk-through experience in which visitors can see some of the country's most famous cities as Lego versions.

Annual pass holders, hotel guests and those who spend at least $25 at The Big Shop can have admission to the attraction. Social distancing and facial coverings are required to enter, and hand sanitizer stands are displayed throughout the area.

6 photos
1/6
NBC 7
The Big Apple was made into an impressive Lego display at Legoland California Resort.
2/6
NBC 7
New Orleans was one of the cities chosen to be displayed at the attraction.
3/6
NBC 7
Those who miss the Las Vegas Strip can walk through a Lego version of the skyline in Carlsbad.
4/6
NBC 7
A pier with carnival rides can also be seen at the Legoland attraction.
5/6
NBC 7
In true Legoland fashion, the resort reminds its guests the importance of using hand sanitizer with a visual of Lego hands.
6/6
NBC7
The resort thanks frontline workers who have been in the fight against the coronavirus.

