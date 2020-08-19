Photos: Legoland's Miniland USA is Back

Legoland California Resort has partially reopened with its Miniland U.S.A.

The outdoor attraction offers a walk-through experience in which visitors can see some of the country's most famous cities as Lego versions.

Annual pass holders, hotel guests and those who spend at least $25 at The Big Shop can have admission to the attraction. Social distancing and facial coverings are required to enter, and hand sanitizer stands are displayed throughout the area.