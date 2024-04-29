Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US college campuses

Students at dozens of universities across the country have gathered on campuses in the past week to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestinian students have set up encampments and have demanded that universities disclose their investments and divest from companies that may profit from the war. Counter-protestors have shown up in support of Israel and have denounced antisemitic rhetoric used by some of the pro-Palestinian protestors.

Many universities have allowed the protests, but have intervened with encampments that violate school policy. Several encampments have been raided by police, resulting in arrests of university students and employees, as well as protestors unaffiliated with the universities.