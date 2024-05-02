Images: Officers remove protest encampment at UCLA

Officers dismantled a protest encampment on the UCLA campus and took more than 100 people into custody early Thursday morning after an overnight standoff with protesters.

Officers issued orders Wednesday evening for the group of pro-Palestinian protesters to leave the encampment, warning over loudspeakers that anyone who refused to leave could face arrest. A large group remained at the encampment and on nearby campus steps overnight after several more dispersal orders were announced.

At about 3 a.m., officers entered part of the encampment and took down tents, wooden pallets, cardboard boxes, barriers and other items that had been on the campus for about a week. By dawn, most of the encampment was broken down, leaving behind trash, medical supplies, tents, graffiti, signs and other items in front of Royce Hall.

9 photos
1/9
Getty
Officers tear down the tents on the UCLA campus Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2/9
Getty
Police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the UCLA campus Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
3/9
LOS ANGELES CA MAY 2, 2024 — A protestor uses his flashlight on the police at the UCLA campus Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
4/9
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 2: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest at UCLA as the US Police attempt to disperse the crowd, in Los Angeles, California, USA on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Grace Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
5/9
The scene of a protest encampment Thursday May 2, 2024 at UCLA.
6/9
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 2: US Police take security measures around UCLA as the Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest, in Los Angeles, California, USA on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Grace Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
7/9
The scene of a protest encampment Thursday May 2, 2024 at UCLA.
8/9
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers patrol at a pro-Palestinian encampment, the morning after it was attacked by counter-protestors at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. A group of counter-protestors attacked the camp overnight leaving some demonstrators wounded. The camp was declared ‘unlawful’ by the university yesterday and classes have been cancelled today due to the violence. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some protestors calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
9/9
Mario Tama/Getty Images
California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers patrol at a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

This article tagged under:

UCLA

