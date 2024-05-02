Images: Officers remove protest encampment at UCLA

Officers dismantled a protest encampment on the UCLA campus and took more than 100 people into custody early Thursday morning after an overnight standoff with protesters.

Officers issued orders Wednesday evening for the group of pro-Palestinian protesters to leave the encampment, warning over loudspeakers that anyone who refused to leave could face arrest. A large group remained at the encampment and on nearby campus steps overnight after several more dispersal orders were announced.

At about 3 a.m., officers entered part of the encampment and took down tents, wooden pallets, cardboard boxes, barriers and other items that had been on the campus for about a week. By dawn, most of the encampment was broken down, leaving behind trash, medical supplies, tents, graffiti, signs and other items in front of Royce Hall.